Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE TFC opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.