Norges Bank Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,443,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 221,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 61.96%.The company had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

