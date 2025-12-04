2,285,283 Shares in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,285,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 367,960 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,284,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,999,000 after purchasing an additional 365,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after purchasing an additional 364,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.28%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.27%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

