Norges Bank Takes $104.84 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,915,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

TTEK stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

