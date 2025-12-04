Norges Bank Buys Shares of 505,979 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 505,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,721,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 97.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 31.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,489. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

