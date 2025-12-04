Norges Bank Makes New $113.62 Million Investment in Pool Corporation $POOL

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 389,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,418,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,562,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 35.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 160,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $245.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.23. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $229.63 and a twelve month high of $380.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.21.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

