Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after buying an additional 482,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $43,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

