Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 340,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TopBuild by 8.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.7%

BLD opened at $450.04 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $461.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.