Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,366,980 Halliburton Company $HAL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,366,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,379,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 207.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 148,563 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,306 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,572,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 178,466 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 967,751 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 857,909 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.