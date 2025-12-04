Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,962,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

