Norges Bank Invests $115.60 Million in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,595,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Acuity by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Acuity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $369.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $375.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

