Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) Insider Purchases A$58,740.00 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tillett purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,740.00.

Race Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.74.

About Race Oncology

Race Oncology Limited, a clinical stage global biotechnology company, focuses on cancer care. Its lead product, bisantrene, is a small molecule anthracene chemotherapeutic. The company is developing bisantrene to address the unmet need of patients across multiple oncology indications, exploring anti-cancer plus cardio-protection.

