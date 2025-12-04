Insider Buying: Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Director Purchases $52,000.00 in Stock

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jennings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $446,680. The trade was a 13.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Michael Jennings purchased 3,000 shares of Suncast Solar Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $149,040.00.
Suncast Solar Energy Trading Up 1.3%
OTCMKTS:SUNC opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $53.79.
Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile
Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.
