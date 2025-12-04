Insider Buying: Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Director Purchases $52,000.00 in Stock

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jennings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $446,680. The trade was a 13.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Jennings purchased 3,000 shares of Suncast Solar Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $149,040.00.

OTCMKTS:SUNC opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $53.79.

SUNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Suncast Solar Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Suncast Solar Energy in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Suncast Solar Energy in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

