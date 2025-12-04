Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 158.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $118.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $9,424,810.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,223,885.20. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,291.24. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 252,042 shares of company stock worth $22,667,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.