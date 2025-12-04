Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $213,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 211,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 70,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $493,412.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,601.96. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,643,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $66.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

