Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $244,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 617,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $16,657,847. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

