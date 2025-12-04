Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

