Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 155,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,237,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,458,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 7,158.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,934 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,739,000.

NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $75.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.2286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

