Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 45,746 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $5,047,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,711,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

