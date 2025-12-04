National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 295.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.7%

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.