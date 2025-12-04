Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 50,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

