Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 50,122 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 12.4%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. TD Cowen cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

