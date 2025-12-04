Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,798 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

