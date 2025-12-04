Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,714,571,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,632,000 after buying an additional 1,111,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,336,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,409,000 after buying an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $138.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.