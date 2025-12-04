Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 708.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,332 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

