Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,443 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of IAG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.45 million. Research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

