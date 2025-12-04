Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Dayforce by 110.1% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 11.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $221,622.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,375.70. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 39,558 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $2,707,745.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,753,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,371,462.10. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,179 shares of company stock worth $5,219,460. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Dayforce in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

