Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Toast by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Toast by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toast by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE TOST opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $268,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 898,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,949,771. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $485,465.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 318,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,313,414. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

