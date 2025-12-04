Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 198.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 64.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price objective on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average is $263.60. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.79. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

