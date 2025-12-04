Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 1,374.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,285 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 32.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the second quarter worth $423,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 9,074.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,019 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

NYSE SSB opened at $91.62 on Thursday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

