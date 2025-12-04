Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,105 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 5,391.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 609,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,037 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $8,197,820.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,107,301.98. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 169.98%. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

