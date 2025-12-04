Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,840,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5%

OC opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $203.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is -48.25%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

