Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $314,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $56.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

