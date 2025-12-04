Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,523 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,268.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 479,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 355.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $58.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

ALK opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

