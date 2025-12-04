Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,716,000 after buying an additional 154,160 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 167,440 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 456,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

