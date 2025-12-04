Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,852,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after buying an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,267,000 after acquiring an additional 316,933 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,129,000 after acquiring an additional 603,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

