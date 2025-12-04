Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 318.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 24.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,949.36. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kuffner sold 8,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $678,692.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,032. The trade was a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 81,508 shares of company stock worth $6,020,555 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

