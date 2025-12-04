Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics $TXG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 682.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 153.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 314.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $17.87 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,315. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $157,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,495. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

