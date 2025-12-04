Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,277,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7%

GDX stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.