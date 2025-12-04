International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831,158 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of International Business Machines worth $644,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,122,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $302.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.86. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $283.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

