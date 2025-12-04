H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

