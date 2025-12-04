Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,213,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 46.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 390,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 533.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3,742.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

