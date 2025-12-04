Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,049 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stride by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Stride by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $5,859,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

