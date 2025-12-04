State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $41,731,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 53.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,895,000 after buying an additional 317,850 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 239,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

