Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $27,980.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 441,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 433,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

