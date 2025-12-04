Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,760. The trade was a 89.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,800. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

