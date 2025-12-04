Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.8750.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.79. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

