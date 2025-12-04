Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12,064.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $143.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

