102,721 Shares in On Holding AG $ONON Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ON by 106.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in ON by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON by 73.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth $43,344,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $47.04 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

