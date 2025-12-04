Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,797 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

